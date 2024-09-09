'We’re so grateful for these precious moments with Holly': Rugby schoolgirl is face of life-saving cancer campaign

A young cancer survivor from Rugby is the face of a life-saving national campaign.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holly Hughes is helping to save young lives after surviving two different types of cancer.

As Holly returned to school, posters of her celebrating her tenth birthday in June went on display in more than 500 Cancer Research UK shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The posters, which say - ‘Research makes moments like this possible. Help us make more’ – promote the charity’s Gold Ribbon pin badges, the symbol of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, throughout September.

Holly, Chris, Harry, Christina and Summer.

Every year, around 1900 children are diagnosed with the disease in the UK,* but research is making more precious moments possible for more youngsters and their families.

Holly’s picture is particularly poignant because the youngster was part of a Cancer Research UK chemotherapy trial. Now her family are determined to help raise funds this September to support more vital work like this.

Aged just two, Holly was diagnosed with one of the most common children’s cancers – acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, which affects white blood cells. Chemotherapy was so tough that she had to learn to walk again before treatment finished in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just three years later, in 2021, Holly’s parents Christina and Chris had their world shattered a second time when Holly was diagnosed with a completely different form of blood cancer – acute myeloid leukaemia.

Holly is the face of the poster campaign.

This time she needed a life-saving stem cell transplant but, before that could happen, she had to have an intense course of chemotherapy to put the disease into remission. This type of chemotherapy is so toxic it can cause permanent heart damage and, over time, heart failure.

Instead, Holly joined a ground-breaking Cancer Research UK-funded trial investigating whether a new drug may allow doctors to lower the dose of chemotherapy. She finished

treatment in 2021.

“Holly’s doing really well now so we want to do everything we can to make sure research continues,” said mum Christina, from Cawston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s amazing to see her face on the posters when you think about all she’s been through and we’re incredibly proud of her.

“We’re so grateful to have been able to enjoy so many more birthdays and precious moments thanks to research and that’s why raising money for Cancer Research UK for

Children & Young People is so important. Knowing Holly’s story could make a difference to others like her means so much to us, so we hope people will show their support.”

Cancer Research UK is the only UK charity that funds a dedicated clinical trials unit for all children’s cancers. Based in Birmingham it puts the city at the forefront of children’s cancer research and coordinates groundbreaking clinical trials in many centres across the UK including Birmingham Children’s Hospital where Holly was treated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These trials make innovative new treatments available to children with cancer, giving them the chance to benefit from the latest discoveries.

Research like this has helped to more than double children’s cancer survival in the UK sincethe 1970s. Today, more than 8 in 10 children and young people diagnosed with cancer will survive for at least ten years.

But, despite huge progress, too many young lives are still lost to this devastating disease.

That’s why supporters are being encouraged to raise money by picking up a gold ribbon badge while stocks last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the West Midlands, Paula Young, said: “We’re grateful to the Hughes family for supporting our mission to ensure more youngsters can live

longer, better lives free from the fear of cancer.

“Cancer is different in children and young people from the types of cancer that affect this age group to the long-term effects of treatment, such as hearing loss and infertility. So, it needs different and dedicated research that we’re grateful to people across the Midlands for helping to fund."

The public can also get involved by donating any pre-loved quality fashion and homeware at TK Maxx, as part of its Give Up Clothes for Good campaign which helps support research to improve children’s and young people’s cancer survival and reduce side effects from treatments. Donations can be made at the Elliott’s Field Retail Park in Leicester Road, Rugby. Since 2004, over £45 million has been raised by TK Maxx customers and associates.

Find out more at cruk.org/childrenandyoungpeople