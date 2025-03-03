'We're so happy to be reopening': Celebrity gardener David Domoney to open new garden centre in Rugby

Celebrity gardener David Domoney will officially open Rugby Garden Centre on March 15.

He will be at the former Dobbies site on the Straight Mile in Frankton from 10am to reopen the store and restaurant.

David is well loved within the garden community and has worked in horticulture for over 40 years.

He is a national garden and nature television presenter on shows including ITV's 'Love Your Garden' and the Sunday Morning show 'Love Your Weekend.

David also presents on ITV Garden Club and serves as the resident garden presenter on ITV's flagship show 'This Morning.'

The first 100 customers through the doors on launch day will receive a special goody bag filled with gardening treats.

There’s a wider selection of plants, sundries, and gardenware, including the Fern Living outdoor furniture range, exclusive to British Garden Centres.

Brands available at the store include Hotter, Cotton Traders, Regatta, Klass, Weird Fish, Julian Charles, Edinburgh Woolen Mill, DAMART, and TIGI. The Works is also anticipated to join the lineup at a later date.

The restaurant has also been revitalised and there’s also a brand new carvery on-site.

It will be open until 6pm on Saturday with celebrations continuing the next day (Sunday, March 16), with doors open from 10am until 4.30pm. There will be another 100 goody bags up for grabs for the first customers.

Martin Mayes, Centre Manager at Rugby Garden Centre, said: “We're so happy to be reopening Rugby Garden Centre and celebrating with the community.

"This relaunch is all about our shared passion for creating beautiful homes and thriving gardens.

"We've brought together a fantastic collection of products to inspire and equip you, whether you're a seasoned gardener or just starting. Looking forward to welcoming back our old customers and meeting new ones.”