'We're so much more than just a cafe': Plantastic business lays down new roots
Celebrations took place at the new Plant Me venue at the weekend.
It’s moved just down the road to 103-107 Albert Street.
Polish owner Joanna Smuklerz is the driving force behind the botanical-filled wonder, which is packed full of house plants to browse with coffee and cake.
Joanna, who opened the doors to Plant Me in June 2022, said: “It’s so much more than just a cafe.
"I faced so many mistakes and hard moments to build my perfect place to be in. It’s been worth every, single minute. I’m not talking about money; I’m talking about my customers who make the place what it is."
The new cafe is accessible for wheelchairs, has outdoor seating and a small play area for children.
