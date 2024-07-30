'We're so much more than just a cafe': Plantastic business lays down new roots

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A plantastic community cafe in Rugby town centre has moved to bigger and better premises.

Celebrations took place at the new Plant Me venue at the weekend.

It’s moved just down the road to 103-107 Albert Street.

Polish owner Joanna Smuklerz is the driving force behind the botanical-filled wonder, which is packed full of house plants to browse with coffee and cake.

Staff celebrate at the launch party.

Joanna, who opened the doors to Plant Me in June 2022, said: “It’s so much more than just a cafe.

"I faced so many mistakes and hard moments to build my perfect place to be in. It’s been worth every, single minute. I’m not talking about money; I’m talking about my customers who make the place what it is."

The new cafe is accessible for wheelchairs, has outdoor seating and a small play area for children.