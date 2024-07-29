''We're so proud of you" - emotions run high after Rugby's Kimberley Woods becomes an Olympic medallist

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

You could hear the cheers from Rugby to Paris when Kimberley Woods became an Olympic medallist last night (Sunday July 28).

And the message from her home town was clear - 'we are all so proud of you'.

The 28-year-old from Rugby has had to fight for most things in her life and duly battled to an emotional Olympic bronze in the women's individual kayak on day two of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

She moved into second place with 98.94 seconds in the final - but with two paddlers to go, Klaudia Zwolinska from Poland moved into the silver medal position, and pushed Woods into third place.

Kimberley Woods of Team Great Britain reacts after competing during the Women’s Kayak Single Final on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Getty Images.

Reigning Olympic Champion Ricarda Funk was the last to go, but a 50 second penalty took her out of contention, to confirm the bronze and a first Olympic medal for Woods.

Woods was inconsolable after finishing 10th in Tokyo - this time she was left beaming.

"Three years later, it’s just made every disappointing race worth it," she said to the Team GB website.

“It shows that I’ve got a lot of head strength! But also a lot of strength in my body.

"I’m really proud of who I’ve been this year, even in the last three years since Tokyo. I’m really proud of how I’ve gone about each race and it’s been about finishing as high as I can and crossing that finish line being proud of the run I put together.”

Woods has been very open about the battles she has faced throughout her lift, from being bullied at a young age to self-harming after an anterior cruciate ligament injury in 2015.

She was admitted to the Priory twice and experienced suicidal thoughts, harming herself as recently as 2021.

"The journey I've been on, that first moment of admitting that I do need help, that's where I go back to. It's okay to do that, it's okay to seek out help with the people that are close to me," she told the Team GB website.

"I've always been trying to be open with my coach of where I'm at because I see him more than anyone else in my family.

"I'm still getting help today, topping up the toolbox and making sure I still have the skills to deal with whatever the Games has but also whatever life has."

Speaking to Paddle UK after the final, Woods said: “It feels absolutely incredible to win Olympic bronze. Knowing all the hard work I've put in, my coach has put in. All the support from friends, family, just everyone.

“I feel so proud to have won this medal for Team GB.

"There was a bit of a nervous wait. I couldn't watch the last two paddlers. I had my head in my hands. I heard the crowd and my team surrounded me.

“I've got a medal round my neck and I'm so happy.

“It shows I've got so much strength. I'm so proud of who I've been the last three years since Tokyo. Getting to the finish line and being proud of the run I put together.”