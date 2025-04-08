'We’re thrilled to bring a sprinkle of Easter joy to families': Creative cupcake workshops for Rugby children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new Rugby business is spreading Easter joy in the town.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sweet Art School and Rugby First are inviting children to join them in Rugby town centre for two fun and creative Easter cupcake decorating workshops.

The workshops will take place at the Sweet Art School on Wednesday, April 16, at 11am and 1pm, and booking is essential as places are limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fun and hands-on sessions, with step-by-step guidance, is perfect for kids 8 years and older. Let your child’s creativity shine while they learn to decorate two adorable Easter-themed cupcakes to take home and enjoy. Stef, from Sweet Art School, will be leading the workshops, sharing her expertise and love for baking to inspire young chefs and sweet-toothed artists alike.

Tasty cupcake workshops for Easter.

All materials and ingredients are provided as part of the sessions, and each workshop lasts approximately 45 minutes.

The activity costs £5 per child and children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

There are limited spaces. Sweet Art School, located at 3 St Matthews Street in Rugby, is a recently established local artisan bakery/school known for its creative cake designs and community workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pastry chef Stefania Badea, from Sweet Art School, said: “We’re thrilled to bring a sprinkle of Easter joy to families and Rugby town centre this season.

"These workshops are all about creativity, fun, and who doesn’t love cupcakes? Looking forward to meeting those who join me on the day but in the meantime why not come and visit me in the shop to see what else Sweet Art School offers!”

Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business Director, said: “These are going to be really fun workshops and a great way for kids to get creative and be entertained during the Easter break as well. I am sure those attending will have a fabulous time, learn some news skills, while being inspired at the same time.”

For further information and to book email [email protected] .