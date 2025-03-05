RBH staff members celebrating new charity client win

West Midlands-based creative agency, Rees Bradley Hepburn (RBH) has bolstered its portfolio with a new client win in the charity sector.

The full-service creative agency has added Midlands Air Ambulance Charity to its roster and is tasked with further raising the profile of the independent charity and healthcare provider by delivering an insights driven brand project and creative campaigns.

Helen Mason, head of marketing & communications at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, commented: “RBH has a strong reputation for creating impactful and engaging campaigns and the team’s insight-led approach to creativity and understanding of us as an organisation really stood out during the competitive pitch process. We are confident they will deliver some fantastic results. We’re looking forward to working with them on a number of exciting projects and initiatives throughout the year.”

Natalie Griffiths, partner at RBH, added: “We’re really proud to be supporting Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and helping spread awareness of the invaluable work they do within our region, which is funded by the generous donations of the public. We are passionate about working with brands that make a difference, so we’re delighted to be partnering with this vitally important service to help tell their story in a creative way.”

RBH is a creative-first agency offering brand and creative, insight and planning, creative PR, digital and CRM, digital media, campaign activation, social media and reporting solutions.