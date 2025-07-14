West Midlands consultancy expands Stratford-upon-Avon planning team

Following a significant increase in demand for planning services in the West Midlands, Marrons is continuing to grow its presence in Stratford-upon-Avon with the appointment of Hermione Walton.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hermione joins the design, planning and development consultancy as a graduate planner after successfully completing a BSc degree in geography at the University of Gloucestershire.

During her studies, she completed a three-month internship at a planning consultancy in Gloucestershire, where she discovered her passion for town planning while working alongside senior planners on a range of projects, from large-scale developments to statements of community involvement and pre-application submissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her new role at Marrons, Hermione will be supporting the Stratford-upon-Avon team with a range of planning responsibilities, including preparing planning applications, assisting with local plan representations, contributing to planning strategy and land promotion, managing projects, and supporting housing land supply work.

Hermione Walton

Hermione said: “I am so excited to be starting my graduate career with Marrons. I cannot wait to develop my knowledge of town planning from the expert team I am joining and put my passion for the industry to use.

“Marrons felt like the perfect fit for me since visiting the Stratford-upon-Avon office for an RTPI event and instantly feeling welcomed by the team. Their notable accomplishments in the field, coupled with an innovative and multi-faceted approach to planning, align perfectly with my own interests and goals. I hope to become an experienced member of the team, build client connections and achieve chartered status in the future.”

The Stratford-upon-Avon team takes the lead in developing Marrons’ offering in the area, providing services including securing planning permission for development and promoting greenfield and brownfield land to meet future housing and employment needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Stephens, partner and town planning consultant at Marrons, said: “Due to our high success rates, there has been a significant increase in demand for our services across a variety of projects with independent developers and major housebuilders. We are committed to investing in emerging new talent, developing the planners of the future and are delighted to welcome Hermione to the team as she takes the exciting first steps in her planning career.”