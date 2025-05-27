West Midlands new homes provider supports Compton Care with donation of blankets

New homes provider Bromford has donated 20 fleece blankets to Wolverhampton specialist palliative and bereavement support charity Compton Care, to be used in the charity’s mission to support and care for members of the community with life-limiting conditions.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a palliative diagnosis, Compton Care has been helping individuals living with a life limiting condition and their loved ones for over 40 years through high-quality clinical expertise, care, compassion, and emotional support provided in purpose-built facilities, or at patients’ homes.

Compton Care offers a variety of practical, emotional, and spiritual support, tailored to the individuals’ unique needs, helping patients and their loved ones feel safe and supported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bromford’s donation of 20 fleece blankets has been distributed amongst patients on Compton Care’s Inpatient Unit (IPU).

Matt Albutt, Digital Marketing Executive at Bromford, presenting the donated blankets to Emily Thompson, Community & Events Manager at Compton Care

Emily Thompson, Community & Events Manager at Compton Care, said: “We would like to thank Bromford for their generous donation of 20 fleece blankets. The donation has been well-received by our patients.

“It’s thanks to support from individuals and organisations in the community, like Bromford, that we are able to provide specialist palliative and bereavement support to patients and their families, when they need us most.

“These kind donations enable our Doctors, Nurses and specialist teams on our Inpatient Unit and out in the community in patients’ own homes, to provide high-quality, accessible care and support for the people in our communities (across Wolverhampton, the Black Country, South Staffs, and East Shropshire) living with a life limiting illness.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine Jarrett, Regional Director at Bromford, said: “We are delighted to have made this donation to Compton Care.

“At Bromford, we put people and communities at the heart of all we do. Living with a life limiting illness can be overwhelming for both the individual and their family, so we wanted to contribute to Compton Care and the fantastic support that they provide for everyone impacted in one way or another.

“We wish Compton Care and those who make use of their support all the best.”

For more information on Compton Care, along with how to donate, visit www.comptoncare.org.uk/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad