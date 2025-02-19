West Midlands SMEs forge strategic connections with key customers at supply chain transition event

Over 100 West Midlands SMEs had the opportunity to connect with key customers at an event in Dudley on Tuesday, 4 February as they diversify and build their customer base for the future.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 100 West Midlands SMEs had the opportunity to connect with key customers at an event in Dudley on Tuesday, 4 February as they diversify and build their customer base for the future.

The Meet the Buyer event, held at the Black Country Innovative Manufacturing Organisation (BCIMO), as part of the Supply Chain Transition Programme, was organised by C&W Business Solutions, part of the CW Growth Hub Group, in partnership with the Finditin Network and the West Midlands Growth Company. The aim of the event was to help businesses who have participated in the fully-funded programme to meet key customers in the sectors of Very Light Rail, Light Electric Vehicles, and Micromobility, and hear from industry experts as they develop their understanding of emerging technologies and connect with local business support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £1 million Supply Chain Transition programme began in 2024 and is funded by the Commonwealth Games Legacy Fund through the West Midlands Combined Authority and Business Growth West Midlands. It helps SMEs from traditional carbon-intensive industries identify how they can diversify their operations, become more sustainable, and expand their customer base.

Rachel Eade MBE, Supply Chain Specialist at the University of Birmingham and Mayor of the West Midlands, Richard Parker.

The event was opened by Mayor of the West Midlands, Richard Parker, who discussed his plans to attract more investment into the region’s transport system, with compere Rachel Eade MBE, Supply Chain Specialist at the University of Birmingham. The Mayor emphasised the critical role regional SMEs will play in his plans for connected, sustainable, and innovative transport and the importance of ensuring they receive the support they need to build strong, local supply chains.

James Black, Principal Engineer from Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG) at the University of Warwick, who were Headline Sponsors for the event, provided an overview of the importance of supply chains for businesses, and how they include all the people, organisations, processes, resources, logistics and technologies involved in production processes and systems. He said, “WMG are delivering the Supply Chain Transition Programme for the Micromobility sector, and we were proud to sponsor this Meet the Buyer event. It was the perfect opportunity for our cohort of SMEs to connect with Key Customers and SMEs in the West Midlands who are looking to adapt and grow their regional supply chains.”

Angus Brummitt-Brown, Senior Very Light Rail (VLR) Project Manager at Coventry City Council, highlighted key opportunities for SMEs within the VLR project and explained how the businesses can get involved in this emerging supply chain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the event, Rachel Eade MBE said: “SMEs play a critical role in all manufacturing supply chains, and true innovation often happens within these businesses. Strong regional supply chains are essential, providing valuable opportunities for SMEs to engage and diversify. This event has been a superb opportunity for SMEs to explore and understand how they can collaborate with key customers.”

Andy Davis, Strategy and Analytics Executive Officer at C&W Business Solutions, provided an overview and recap of the Supply Chain Transition Programme, since its launch in summer 2024. He said: “It was great to see the programme’s cohort connecting with key buyers at this fantastic facility in our region. Events like this give SMEs the chance to build connections and learn about the future growth opportunities available, whilst helping Key Customers in the region build strong, local supply chains, which facilitate agility and sustainability.”

Connecting Key Customers with agile, innovative local suppliers is an integral part of the programme and the event provided a fantastic opportunity for buyers to find out more about the capabilities of the local supply chain and communicate their requirements to help overcome supply chain challenges.

Simworx Ltd attended the event as one of the Key Customers looking to engage with the SMEs. They said: “The Simworx stand attracted many interested parties and we gained valuable insight into Manufacturers who supply both similar and transferable products and we were inspired by the different materials and applications being used to achieve lighter and stronger products. We met some good potential supplier contacts with whom to potentially work and develop future products. It was a pleasure to talk through some of our work and hear what suppliers could offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other Key Customers at the high-profile event, included Aurrigo, Coventry Very Light Rail, Unipart Manufacturing, and Watt Electric Vehicles, each of whom are looking to connect with local suppliers who can fulfil current and future procurement requirements and help them to solve barriers to progress through innovative solutions.

Although the Supply Chain Transition Programme is fully subscribed, SMEs interested in this type of support can contact [email protected].