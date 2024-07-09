Westdale Midlands named WMCA Trainer of the Year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Westdale Midlands, one of the UK's leading experts in home refurbishment, has won the West Midlands Combined Authority's Trainer of the Year Award.

The organisation work closely with Coventry College to bring unemployed people into the workplace and provide them with a clear pathway to full time employment through their External Wall Insulation Training Academy.

This year's WMCA event showcased the positive influence of the area’s adult learning, skills and training courses, as well as recognising the tremendous contribution that adult learning makes to the West Midlands.

And the Westdale Midlands team were thrilled when they were announced as the winner for Trainer of the Year and asked to step up to the podium to receive the accolade.

The Westdale Midlands team with their West Midlands Combined Authority Trainer of the Year Award.

Westdale Midlands director Adrian Bishop enthused: "I would like to express my congratulations to our training academy team. This award reflects a tremendous team effort.

"Embarking on such a programme from a standing start is always daunting, but credit to Paul, Mike and Steve who through their dedication are, on scale, taking unemployed people into full-time employment with Westdale.

"This is a stunning outcome and you should be so proud of what you have achieved. Talking with those who have gained employment gives clarity to the thanks you deserve, this speaks volumes for the difference you are making to people’s lives. Excellent work guys, with a massive thanks from me.

