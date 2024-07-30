'We've had people moved to tears' - Rugby chippy helps feed more than 15,000 vulnerable families
Fish Plus leapt to action when the coronavirus pandemic began affecting some of the town's less-fortunate residents.
Staff at the Bilton Road business have continued giving through their Sharing is Caring scheme.
It gives customers the chance to pay for extra meals to enable those in need to feed themselves and their family.
Andreas Kattou, who owns Fish Plus with his mother Angela, has supported charities throughout his career as a way to give something back.
“We've managed to give away more than 15,000 meals and we just wanted to say thank you to our wonderful customers,” he said.
"We also want to raise more awareness about the amazing work carried out by Hope 4 and Rugby Food Bank.”
Adi Robinson, who works at the charities, said Sharing is Caring is an ‘incredible initiative’.
He said: “It has a massive impact on well-being and dignity because they get to choose their own food.
“We'’ve had people in tears in the centre at the kindness of Fish Plus and their customers. It's humbling.”
