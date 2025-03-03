'We've seen a spike in burglaries at new builds in Rugby': Chief Constable visits town
Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith visited the town to talk to homeowners and residents about what they would like to see from Warwickshire Police.
He said: "'Sadly, we've seen a spike in burglaries at new builds.
"It’s been brilliant to be out and about and I’ve spoken to maybe 15-20 homeowners and members of the public to hear the sort of things they want to see from Warwickshire Police moving forwards.”
Residents said they want to see more police officers and PCSOs on patrol in the town and villages.
“It’s been great to listen to that feedback,” said Chief Constable Franklin-Smith.
He said suggestions will play a part in action taken by Warwickshire Police in relation to burglaries.
Watch the video here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlEM3alEuEw