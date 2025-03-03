'We've seen a spike in burglaries at new builds in Rugby': Chief Constable visits town

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 15:31 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 15:54 BST

Police have seen a spike in burglaries at new build homes in Rugby.

Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith visited the town to talk to homeowners and residents about what they would like to see from Warwickshire Police.

He said: "'Sadly, we've seen a spike in burglaries at new builds.

"It’s been brilliant to be out and about and I’ve spoken to maybe 15-20 homeowners and members of the public to hear the sort of things they want to see from Warwickshire Police moving forwards.”

Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith.

Residents said they want to see more police officers and PCSOs on patrol in the town and villages.

“It’s been great to listen to that feedback,” said Chief Constable Franklin-Smith.

He said suggestions will play a part in action taken by Warwickshire Police in relation to burglaries.

Watch the video here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlEM3alEuEw

