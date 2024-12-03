'What a fabulous way to end this year': Frankton nursery wins national award

Celebrations are taking place at a Frankton business after it was named ‘Individual Nursery of the Year’ at a national awards ceremony.

Libby Wilson, owner of The Old Rectory Nursery, said winning the category in the National Nursery Awards in London, is ‘almost overwhelming’.

She said: “We have always believed our little nursery was something special as we genuinely love what we do; some days more challenging than others but always rewarding, however, we never expected to win such a prestigious award.

"It is almost overwhelming. We cannot quite believe our nursery and our wonderful team has been recognised in this way at the National Nursery Awards.”

Libby Wilson with the award.

Libby said the award is designed to recognise an individual nursery that has created the best environment to promote the highest levels of childcare and staff morale.

She went on: “The judges were particularly moved by the impact staff have on children’s learning and development.

“Our wonderful Deputy Manager, Miss Clare was there to represent us and accept this tremendous award and achievement on behalf of our nursery and wonderful team.

“What a fabulous way to end this year with our nursery voted top in the UK.”