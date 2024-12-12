'What a great end to 2024': Celebrations at long-established Rugby business

Celebrations are taking place at a long-established kitchen company in Rugby.

RFK Kitchens Ltd, who also have a showroom in Warwick, won the Kitchen Retailer of the Year category at the KBB Focus Awards 2024.

The awards celebrate the best in the kitchen, bedroom and bathroom industry.

They were were held at The Brewery in the heart of the London with comedian Justin Moorhouse acting as compère.

Justin Moorhouse, National Sales Manager for sponsors, Blanco UK, Craig Condie, Managing Director of RFK Kitchens, Tom Setchell, Editor in Chief at KBB Focus, Emma Hedges, Owner RFK Kitchens, Trevor Scott, Commercial Director at KBB Focus, Darren Summerfield.

RFK Kitchens came out on top in one of the most hotly contested categories from a shortlist of ten of the UK’s most successful independent kitchen retailers.

Owner Trevor Scott said: “To receive this award on behalf of the whole RFK family is both an honour and a testament to the hard work and dedication they have shown over the past 12 months and in previous years. There really is no i in our team.

"We are a well established business so it is fantastic to be recognised by our peers in this way. What a great end to 2024 and here’s to 2025!”