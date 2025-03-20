What a legacy: Jeff Coope retires as Managing Director of the British Motor Museum

As a third generation automotive Engineer, Jeff Coope’s enthusiasm and affection for the motor industry is clear. He started his career in 1976 as an engineering apprentice with first tier automotive supplier Lockheed and he went on to work for British Aerospace, Honda, BMW and Ford. In 1997 he moved from engine development to estate management, managing Jaguar Land Rover’s 900-acre Gaydon research site, before joining the British Motor Museum in 2002 as Director of Operations.

In his role as Director of Operations, Jeff planned and implemented many projects that are now part of the DNA of the Museum - from the creation of the Collections Centre and redesign of the Museum in 2016 to the design and construction of a driver training track in the Museum grounds. Appointed Managing Director in March 2020, his five years leading the organisation have navigated some turbulent times and yet, despite this, the Museum and Conference Centre that helps to support it, have gone from strength to strength.

Jeff had a very clear vision - for the Museum to become the global focal point of Britain’s automotive history and culture, sharing our heritage with future generations and truly being a place for everyone. During his tenure he has seen the development of the Museum into an award winning, highly regarded organisation, recognised as a benchmark both by its peers and industry bodies such as Arts Council England.

Jeff said “I am delighted to have served as Director of Operations and Managing Director and have enjoyed takingthe Trust and the Museum to a new level. We looked to new horizons and are well on the way to becoming a Museum truly representative of all British manufacturers. During my time, we have increased our appeal to visitors, enthusiasts and institutions with new products, events and facilities and I am pleased to leave the Museum with a very bright future ahead of it.”

Joel Kordan, Chair of the Board of Trustees, said “On behalf of the Trust, I would like to thank Jeff for his exemplary 23 years of service at the Museum. What a legacy - he’ll be a hard act to follow! We wish Jeff all the very best in his retirement which will no doubt include a great deal more time spent with his passions of sports cars, motorbikes and sailing!”

The recruitment of a new CEO is already underway and, in the interim, the organisation is in the capable hands of Finance Director, Adrian Managhan.

To find out more about the British Motor Museum please visit the website at www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk