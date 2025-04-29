Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The UK could see the hottest April weather in seven years 🌞

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures are set to climb to 29C this week - with the hot weather peaking on Thursday

The UK could see the hottest April weather in seven years, or even record-breaking temperatures

A period of high pressure is causing the hot spell, with the highest temperatures expected in south east England.

The weather has raised questions about when it becomes too hot to work, as employees feel increasingly uncomfortable

Temperatures are set to soar this week - with the hottest April weather in seven years expected in the UK.

A period of high pressure will build throughout the week, with temperatures expected to peak on Thursday, according to the Met Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South east England will experience the warmest weather, potentially reaching 29C on Thursday, but temperatures will be widely in the 20s across the UK.

The highest recorded April temperature was in 1949, when Camden Square in London recorded 29.4C.

The Met Office’s chief meteorologist, Jason Kelly, said: “Thursday looks set to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures climbing notably above the seasonal average.

Temperatures are set to soar today - reaching 24C. | James Hardisty

“Overnight temperatures will also be very high in places. It’s possible national and station records for daytime and overnight temperatures may be broken, but it’s unclear at this point whether heatwave criteria will be reached in some of the lower category areas which require temperatures to reach 25C or above for three consecutive days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The far north will always see cooler conditions, with these more seasonal temperatures likely spreading erratically south later in the week.”

It all means that the question of when it’s too hot to work is becoming increasingly prevalent, because nobody wants to melt at their desk - no matter how dedicated they are to their job.

Employees across the country may find themselves wondering about their rights, and the responsibilities of their employers in ensuring safe working conditions during hot weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what are the rules and guidelines employers must follow, how can workers navigate uncomfortable and potentially hazardous temperatures at work, and when does it get so hot that we can all collectively throw in the towel (or mop)?

When is it too hot to work?

Unfortunately, in the UK, there isn't a specific maximum workplace temperature set by law that automatically triggers sending workers home.

That being said, employers are legally required to maintain reasonable working temperatures under the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992, which stipulate that employers must provide a comfortable working environment.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) says that employers should take action if the temperature inside a workplace is uncomfortably high, which could include providing fans, ensuring ventilation, allowing flexible working patterns, or time for breaks to cool down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government’s web page on the matter says that during working hours, indoor workplaces must maintain a “reasonable” temperature, but there are no legal requirements that specify minimum or maximum working temperatures.

While guidelines recommend a minimum of 16ºC (or 13ºC for physical work) as a comfortable working temperature, there is no specific guidance regarding a maximum temperature limit.

Employers are obligated to adhere to health and safety laws at work however, which include maintaining a comfortable temperature and ensuring clean, fresh air.

If employees find the workplace temperature uncomfortable, the Government says they should “talk to their employer”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can I refuse to work or leave?

There is no automatic right to leave the workplace due to high temperatures, but employees may refuse to work if they believe they are in serious and imminent danger.

This is protected under the Employment Rights Act 1996, but the situation must be extreme and clearly justified.

If the workplace becomes uncomfortably hot, employees should raise the issue with their employer.

I feel unwell at work - what should I do?

If you start to feel unwell at work due to high temperatures, it's important to take action promptly to avoid any health risks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inform your employer, supervisor or manager immediately about how you're feeling - they have a duty to ensure your health and safety at work.

If possible, move to a cooler area within the workplace. Use any available fans, ventilation or air conditioning to lower the temperature around you.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, but avoid sugary or caffeinated drinks, as they can contribute to dehydration. If you feel faint or dizzy, find a place to sit down and rest until you feel better.

Don't push yourself to continue working in uncomfortable conditions, and if your symptoms persist or worsen, seek medical advice promptly; heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke can be serious if not treated promptly.

As the weather heats up, we look back at the most popular ice creams of the 60s, 70s and 80s which we've loved and lost. How many do you remember?