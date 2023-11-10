Register
When life gives you lemons...Cawston children make lemonade and sell it to help struggling families

“They sat there for five hours waiting for people to go past and asked if the wanted to buy some lemonade”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 10th Nov 2023, 12:08 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 12:36 GMT
Two schoolchildren from Cawston made their own lemonade to help struggling families.

Malaki-Elijah Prior, seven, and Amelia Rose Emery, ten, asked their parents if they could do a fundraiser in the community.

They made lemonade and hot chocolate to sell to passers-by, sitting patiently for five hours waiting for customers.

Selling lemonade for struggling families.

Malaki-Elijah’s mum, Taneisha-Jade, said: “They used the £78 from sales to buy food for struggling families.

"Care packages were made up and given out, reaching as far afield as Birmingham.

"We are very proud of them for their efforts.”

