When the chips are down: Burger house fries take gold as Rugby’s favourite dish
Uber Eats has revealed the top 10 takeaway dishes, with Libertine Burger’s house fries coming in as the town’s favourite.
This is followed by Easy Greek’s gryos pitta chicken and Hill Murray’s plain poppadoms.
The top ten most ordered items in Rugby on Uber Eats are:
Libertine Burger, House Fries
Easy Greek, Gyros Pitta Chicken
Hill Murry, Plain Poppadom
Pizza Delicious, Garlic Herb Dip
Pizza Delicious, Cheesy Fries
Top Chef, 109 Egg Fried Rice
Spice Lounge, Poppadom
Top Chef, 54 Chicken Balls with Sweet and Sour Dip
Pizza Delicious, Fries
Libertine Burger, Libertine #004
Since expanding into Rugby in 2019, Uber Eats has been able to offer customers an increase in options for their favourite delivery.
This breadth of choice has clearly allured the people of Rugby, with one customer spending an eyewatering £269 on just one order last year.
Matthew Price, General Manager of Uber Eats UK, said: “Rugby food culture is diverse and vibrant, and we’re thrilled to see how local favourites have found a home on the Uber Eats platform.
"From Easy Greek to Libertine Burgers, it’s clear that Rugby’s love of great food delivered to their doorsteps is stronger than ever. We’re proud to support the hardworking couriers and incredible local restaurants that make Rugby’s food scene what it is.”