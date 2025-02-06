When the chips are down: Burger house fries take gold as Rugby’s favourite dish

When it comes to takeaway dishes, people in Rugby have voted with their tastebuds.

Uber Eats has revealed the top 10 takeaway dishes, with Libertine Burger’s house fries coming in as the town’s favourite.

This is followed by Easy Greek’s gryos pitta chicken and Hill Murray’s plain poppadoms.

The top ten most ordered items in Rugby on Uber Eats are:

Picture: Libertine Burger.

Libertine Burger, House Fries

Easy Greek, Gyros Pitta Chicken

Hill Murry, Plain Poppadom

Pizza Delicious, Garlic Herb Dip

Pizza Delicious, Cheesy Fries

Top Chef, 109 Egg Fried Rice

Spice Lounge, Poppadom

Top Chef, 54 Chicken Balls with Sweet and Sour Dip

Pizza Delicious, Fries

Libertine Burger, Libertine #004

Since expanding into Rugby in 2019, Uber Eats has been able to offer customers an increase in options for their favourite delivery.

This breadth of choice has clearly allured the people of Rugby, with one customer spending an eyewatering £269 on just one order last year.

Matthew Price, General Manager of Uber Eats UK, said: “Rugby food culture is diverse and vibrant, and we’re thrilled to see how local favourites have found a home on the Uber Eats platform.

"From Easy Greek to Libertine Burgers, it’s clear that Rugby’s love of great food delivered to their doorsteps is stronger than ever. We’re proud to support the hardworking couriers and incredible local restaurants that make Rugby’s food scene what it is.”