Where can you enjoy explosive firework action and family fun in Rugby this Bonfire Night

Explosive family fun is coming to Rugby this November.

Rugby’s 72nd annual Firework Spectacular, hosted by Rugby Round Table, is blasting off at Whinfield Park on Saturday, November 1.

Admission is £10 on the gate and doors open at 4.30pm with the display kicking off at 6.30pm.

Supported charities this year are Back and Forth - Men’s Mental Health; Harry's Pals Charity and Rugby Autism Network.

For more information https://www.therugbyfireworks.co.uk/

Newbold on Avon RFC, Parkfield Road, Newbold, is holding Bonfire Night celebrations on Sunday, November 2.

The event features a professional fireworks display, a bonfire, a funfair and food and drinks. Gates open at 4pm and the bonfire will be lit at 5.30pm.

Tickets are £5 for adults, £5 for children (aged 5-16), and free for children under 5.

On November 5, head to Old Laurentian RFC Fireworks & Bonfire Night in Lime Tree Avenue, Rugby.

Gates open at 5.30pm. Adults £7, under 16s £3. Parking is £2.

There’s a raffle and tickets are available to purchase from behind the bar.

There’s a display at The Lounge Kitchen & Bar in Clifton on Friday, October 31. Gates open at 5.30pm.

Attractions include a freestyle fire show, stilt walkers, inflatable fun, LED hula hooping, tea cups and bonfire.

The fireworks will explode into action at 7.45pm. Hot food and sweet treats available.

Entry price (cash only) is £5 for adults and £2.50 for little ghouls and goblins.

On November 1, from 6pm, Biker Triker Charity Group will be holding their annual firework display for charity at St Thomas Cross pub in Newton.