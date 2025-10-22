Where can you enjoy explosive firework action and family fun in Rugby this Bonfire Night

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 13:05 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 13:13 BST
How to keep your pet calm during firework displays
Explosive family fun is coming to Rugby this November.

Rugby’s 72nd annual Firework Spectacular, hosted by Rugby Round Table, is blasting off at Whinfield Park on Saturday, November 1.

Admission is £10 on the gate and doors open at 4.30pm with the display kicking off at 6.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Supported charities this year are Back and Forth - Men’s Mental Health; Harry's Pals Charity and Rugby Autism Network.

A picture from a previous Rugby Fireworks Show.placeholder image
A picture from a previous Rugby Fireworks Show.

For more information https://www.therugbyfireworks.co.uk/

Newbold on Avon RFC, Parkfield Road, Newbold, is holding Bonfire Night celebrations on Sunday, November 2.

The event features a professional fireworks display, a bonfire, a funfair and food and drinks. Gates open at 4pm and the bonfire will be lit at 5.30pm.

Tickets are £5 for adults, £5 for children (aged 5-16), and free for children under 5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On November 5, head to Old Laurentian RFC Fireworks & Bonfire Night in Lime Tree Avenue, Rugby.

Gates open at 5.30pm. Adults £7, under 16s £3. Parking is £2.

There’s a raffle and tickets are available to purchase from behind the bar.

There’s a display at The Lounge Kitchen & Bar in Clifton on Friday, October 31. Gates open at 5.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Attractions include a freestyle fire show, stilt walkers, inflatable fun, LED hula hooping, tea cups and bonfire.

The fireworks will explode into action at 7.45pm. Hot food and sweet treats available.

Entry price (cash only) is £5 for adults and £2.50 for little ghouls and goblins.

On November 1, from 6pm, Biker Triker Charity Group will be holding their annual firework display for charity at St Thomas Cross pub in Newton.

Related topics:RugbyParking
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice