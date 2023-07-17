“Customers love to come for treatments but I enjoy helping them to create a sanctuary in their own homes”

A ‘white witch’ who lives in Rugby has expanded her business to help people create a sanctuary in their own homes.

Joanne Gillibrand, who runs Tree of Life Holistics from her Paradise Street sanctuary, sells ‘tools’ and gifts including crystals, candles and jewellery.

An advanced practitioner of holistic and complementary medicine registered under the Complementary Medical Association, Joanne said: “It’s on the grounds of my Tree Sanctuary treatment room so the clients can get the best of both worlds.

Joanne in her shop.

“They can come for treatments and are able to take various tools home to help them including Star Child Oils and products, my own blended aura sprays, resins and herbs, candles, jewellery and crystals for every purse size.”

She now plans to run small boutique style workshops to introduce people to crystals and their uses alongside meditation, sound and vibrational healing.

Joanne went on: “What I enjoy more than anything is to assist and advise others of how to work with all of these different holistic approaches.”

Her daughter, Freya, is now following in her mother’s footsteps.

Which crystal are you drawn to?

"My daughter is home educated and is enjoying being a part of the journey with stock taking (helping sort crystals),” said Joanne.

Although customers enjoy visiting the sanctuary for treatments, Joanne likes to pass on her knowledge.

She said: “I enjoy helping them to create a sanctuary in their own homes.

"I love to help people heal.”

Freya follows in her mother's footsteps.

