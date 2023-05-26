Why don't you come on over Valeria? Schoolgirl visits Parliament for tea on the terrace with Rugby MP

A schoolgirl won a trip to Parliament and enjoyed tea on the terrace with Rugby MP Mark Pawsey.

Valeria Wilkinson and parents, Andrew and Elena, went on a tour of the Palace of Westminster.

They then enjoyed Prime Ministers Questions – the highlight of the week in Westminster – from the public gallery.

Mark Pawsey MP with Valeria, Elena and Andrew Wilkinson at the Houses of Parliament.

Valeria’s bold Christmas candle design was sent to charities, organisations and businesses throughout Rugby and Bulkington last year and was well received.

Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak MP, also received one of the cards.

Valeria said: “I would first like to say a big thank you to all who made it possible for me to visit the Houses of Parliament. I really enjoyed the tea and crumpets and the wonderful tour of the Palace of Westminster.

