Wild Breads Bakery in Nuneaton wins three prestigious awards in just two months
In April, their Pine&Honey Sourdough was awarded a bronze medal at Britain’s Best Loaf, judged by industry professionals at the Farm Shop&Deli Show at NEC Birmingham.
That same month, Wild Breads Bakery won the Muddy Stilettos Award for Best Food&Drink Producer in Warwickshire and West Midlands, voted for by the public.
Most recently, on 3rd June, the bakery won Artisan Food Producer of the Year at the Coventry&Warwickshire Food&Drink Awards, which recognise the region’s best food talent.
“What started out as a hobby just over a year ago has transformed into a mission to provide clean bread to our community,” said co-funder Siyana.
“Real bread is handmade, slowly fermented and has only three main ingredients: flour, water and salt.”
“Everything we make is sourdough based, and we love using seasonal foraged ingredients when we can, to bring nature closer to Nuneaton’s people. ”
Wild Breads Bakery bake from their home in Camp Hill and sell their bread at local markets across Warwickshire and Leicestershire. They also supply a growing number of farm shops and delis in the area.
With demand growing rapidly, the team have quickly outgrown their home kitchen. A dedicated bakery space in their garden is nearly ready - and the couple will be moving in very soon.