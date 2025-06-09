Wild Breads Bakery in Nuneaton wins three prestigious awards in just two months

Wild Breads Bakery win three prestigious awards in the last two months

Wild Breads Bakery, a family-run home-based sourdough bakery based in Camp Hill, Nuneaton, has been recognised at both regional and national level for its handcrafted artisan bread. Founded and run by husband-and-wife team Siyana and Alex, the bakery won three major awards in just two months - a remarkable achievement for a brand new micro-bakery.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In April, their Pine&Honey Sourdough was awarded a bronze medal at Britain’s Best Loaf, judged by industry professionals at the Farm Shop&Deli Show at NEC Birmingham.

That same month, Wild Breads Bakery won the Muddy Stilettos Award for Best Food&Drink Producer in Warwickshire and West Midlands, voted for by the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most recently, on 3rd June, the bakery won Artisan Food Producer of the Year at the Coventry&Warwickshire Food&Drink Awards, which recognise the region’s best food talent.

Pine&Honey Sourdough, awarded Bronze Medal in the Innovation Category at Britain's Best Loaf 2025

“What started out as a hobby just over a year ago has transformed into a mission to provide clean bread to our community,” said co-funder Siyana.

“Real bread is handmade, slowly fermented and has only three main ingredients: flour, water and salt.”

“Everything we make is sourdough based, and we love using seasonal foraged ingredients when we can, to bring nature closer to Nuneaton’s people. ”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wild Breads Bakery bake from their home in Camp Hill and sell their bread at local markets across Warwickshire and Leicestershire. They also supply a growing number of farm shops and delis in the area.

With demand growing rapidly, the team have quickly outgrown their home kitchen. A dedicated bakery space in their garden is nearly ready - and the couple will be moving in very soon.