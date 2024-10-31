Will shows there’s a way to law career with work placement

An aspiring solicitor from Leamington got a taste of what life is like working in law by winning a competition to secure a five-day work placement at solicitors Blythe Liggins.

Will Cleary, a second year law student at Coventry University, gained experience across five different departments during his placement at the firm, which is based in Rugby Road, Leamington.

Will got the chance to take on various tasks which a solicitor would complete in their day-to-day work, including amending a prenuptial agreement and learning how to make a will.

He spent time working with the teams specialising in family law, wills and probate, employment law, litigation, personal injury and medical negligence.

Will said: “It was a great experience to spend time working with the experienced teams at Blythe Liggins over such a range of different areas of practice and to have the chance to work on some of the daily tasks which are involved with their caseloads.

“I’d like to thank everyone for welcoming me and for taking the time to show me the work which they do.”

Will secured his placement through an essay competition which was run at Coventry University’s Law Fest event earlier this year. Blythe Liggins exhibited at the event and invited students to submit an essay exploring new developments in one of the areas of law which it practices.

For his essay, Will chose to focus on the introduction of the ‘Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill’ and the implications it would have on digital subscriptions.

Jessica McDonnell, senior associate solicitor in the wills and probate team at Blythe Liggins, said: “Will impressed us with his essay and was keen to learn all about the different work carried out in each of our departments.

“We’re always keen to support aspiring lawyers on their path through training and we hope that his placement has given Will a feel for what life as a solicitor is like.”