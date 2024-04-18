Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fine examples of Vespas and Lambrettas from Rugby and beyond will hum through the borough in June.

Saddle up for the second Rugby Road Runners Scooter Club Festival at Onley Grounds Equestrian Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Crinigan, one of the organisers said: “The club held its first festival in Newbold last year and after a successful event the club had no option but to move to a bigger premises.

Don't they look smart? A scene from last year's festival.

"The Barn at Willey was identified as a site, but after it recently closed its doors the club had to seek an alternative venue.”

A sea of scooters will descend over the weekend of June 14-16.

“We were very disappointed to lose The Barn," added Tom.

"But the location we’ve now sourced is way beyond our expectations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new venue has two internal bars, two restaurants, a cafeteria, ballroom, external bar and grill shack in a patio/beached area, catering for crowds of more than 450.

Tom added: “There is sufficient grass camping for around 200 mobile homes and campers with brick built showers and toilets close by.

"Jay Watson is a DJ very well known on the scooter circuit and he’ll be compering the event from start to finish. We’ve also managed to source some top bands for the festival, with four being local to Rugby.”

To open the event on the Friday will be The Jellyheads and Heavy Sol combine, with local DJs Paul Matthews and Frank Cleverley playing Mod/Ska/Soul/Northern Soul vinyl in the ballroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the Saturday morning there’s a scooter ride out into the centre of Rugby, returning in time to hear Grand Central, The Grady Bros, The SkaBratts and winding up the live music will be nationally acclaimed band The Pistols from London.

Vinyl will be played in the ballroom until 2am Sunday morning.

Tom said: “Tickets are going really well and we may have to put a cut off point on for anymore being sold as it’s been that popular.

"It’s a festival for everybody; regardless if you have a scooter or not. If you love live music, dancing and enjoying yourself then this will be the place for you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under 16s are free but must be accompanied at all times by an adult. Leashed dogs are allowed.

Organisers would like to thank Phil, Tia and the team from the Rugby Equestrian Centre for their help and support.

Admission is £5 if you’re on a scooter, £10 if you’re not. Free parking.