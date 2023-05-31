Win pair of tickets to BBC Gardeners’ World Live at the NEC Birmingham

Visitors can expect spectacular show gardens, beautiful borders and floral displays

BBC Gardeners’ World Live returns to Birmingham’s NEC with a spectacular Show Garden that’s fit for a King.

Warwickshire World has a pair of standard adult tickets to give away for Sunday, June 18, 10am entry.

Win a pair of tickets to the show.

Attractions include Headline Show Garden, A Garden Fit for a King. Award-winning designer, Paul Stone, takes inspiration from Highgrove’s gardens, wildflower meadow and Arboretum, reflecting His Majesty’s passion for gardening and concern for the environment.

Gardeners can get plenty of inspiration, achievable ideas and plentiful plants.

To be in with a chance of winning the tickets, email [email protected] by June 5, answering the following question.

Q Where is BBC Gardeners’ World Live being held in June? One entry per household.