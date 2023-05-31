Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled

Win pair of tickets to BBC Gardeners’ World Live at the NEC Birmingham

Visitors can expect spectacular show gardens, beautiful borders and floral displays
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 31st May 2023, 14:26 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 14:33 BST

BBC Gardeners’ World Live returns to Birmingham’s NEC with a spectacular Show Garden that’s fit for a King.

Visitors can expect spectacular show gardens, beautiful borders and floral displays when it takes place from June 15-18.

Warwickshire World has a pair of standard adult tickets to give away for Sunday, June 18, 10am entry.

Most Popular
Win a pair of tickets to the show.Win a pair of tickets to the show.
Win a pair of tickets to the show.

Attractions include Headline Show Garden, A Garden Fit for a King. Award-winning designer, Paul Stone, takes inspiration from Highgrove’s gardens, wildflower meadow and Arboretum, reflecting His Majesty’s passion for gardening and concern for the environment.

Gardeners can get plenty of inspiration, achievable ideas and plentiful plants.

To be in with a chance of winning the tickets, email [email protected] by June 5, answering the following question.

Q Where is BBC Gardeners’ World Live being held in June? One entry per household.

Tickets are non-refundable, non-exchangeable and non-transferable, and do not include travel, accommodation or expenses. Visit https://www.immediatelive.com/ticket-terms-and-conditions/

Related topics:Birmingham