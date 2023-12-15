Winning Christmas window competition is highlight for Rugby hair salon

“There were some fabulous displays so choosing a winner was not easy”

Festive staff at Scallywags Hair Studio in Rugby have been crowned the winners of this year’s hotly-contested Best Dressed Christmas Window competition.

Organised by Rugby First and judged by Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke, Make My Day Events, Abraxas Cookshop and Life charity shop also received special commendations for the quality of their displays.

The Regent Street hair salon was chosen from more than 20 entries to scoop the prestigious window dressing trophy.

Scallywags staff celebrate their win.

Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business Manager, said: “Each year the popularity of the competition continues to grow, and it was great to see so many businesses involved.

"A big thank you to all those that took part and for creating some brilliant window displays which really add to the Christmas shopping experience in the town centre.”

Cllr O’Rourke said choosing a winner was a tough job.