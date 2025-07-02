Woman Who Achieves Awards marks 10 years of celebrating UK businesswomen at Coombe Abbey Hotel, Warwickshire

The Woman Who Achieves Awards, founded by Sandra Garlick MBE, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, marking a decade of recognising and championing women in business across the UK.

The sold-out event welcomed over 300 guests to Coombe Abbey Hotel in Warwickshire to honour the achievements of women from all sectors, with finalists and winners representing inspiring stories of success, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Sandra Garlick MBE, a renowned Speaker Mentor and Visibility Strategist, created the Awards to shine a spotlight on women who often go unrecognised. Since its inception in 2016, the Woman Who Awards have grown into a powerful platform, with hundreds of women celebrated on stage and thousands more supported through the wider Woman Who community. The 10th Anniversary event, held in May 2025, was a true reflection of the Awards’ impact, legacy, and future.

Over the past decade, the Woman Who Awards have become more than just a trophy; they are a catalyst for confidence, visibility, and growth. This year’s event featured keynote speeches from past winners, powerful networking moments, and a renewed focus on collaboration and community.

Winners of the Woman Who Achieves Awards 2025 (10th Anniversary) Celebration at Coombe Abbey Hotel

Sandra said:

"When I started Woman Who, I never imagined the ripple effect it would have. Ten years on, and we’ve built something that changes lives. The stories we’ve uncovered and shared continue to inspire others to step into the spotlight. I created these Awards to give women a platform and every year, I’m blown away by the courage, achievements, and connection in the room."

Entries are now open for the 2025 Woman Who Solopreneur Awards, which celebrate the achievements of sole-traders and sole directors across the UK. Open to entries until 27th July, these women in business Awards offer an opportunity for solopreneurs to share their journeys and gain valuable recognition.

The Awards continue to support women through year-round initiatives, including Speaker Bootcamps, the Let's Get Visible Academy, and the newly launched Momentum Mastermind. As the community looks ahead to the next decade, the Woman Who brand remains firmly focused on amplifying women’s voices and encouraging visibility through speaking, storytelling, and celebration.

For more information and to enter the Awards visit: womanwho.co.uk/awards