Women rise to the occasion: Artist paints mural to reflect Rugby bakery's strong female spirit

A Rugby artist has helped draw in a crowd at a town centre bakery.

People have been admiring Katie O’s new mural at The Revel Bakery in Churchside Arcade, Little Church Street.

The bakery is run by Lac Hincu who wanted a colourful piece to reflect the business and the team behind it.

It took Katie three days to finish the mural.

The new mural.

She said: “Lac and the team are such lovely, talented women; it was great to try and reflect the strong, female spirit in this incredible business.”

Now customers are invited to name the piece.

"The response has been overwhelming,” Lac said.

“Our customers are really engaging in finding a name for the lady which is lovely. People have been coming in over the weekend to take photographs of it.”

Watch Katie O at work here https://www.facebook.com/reel/1302019564400405?locale=en_GB

