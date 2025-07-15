Work placement helps pave the way for student’s legal career

An aspiring solicitor had a taste of what life is like working in law by winning a competition to secure a work experience placement.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ayo Bamgbose, who has just completed a law degree at Coventry University, won the chance to complete a five-day placement with the team at Blythe Liggins Solicitors at the firm’s office in Rugby Road, Leamington Spa.

During his placement, Ayo got the chance to take on various tasks which a solicitor would complete in their day-to-day work, including drafting legal documents like position statements and claim forms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He spent time working with the teams specialising in family law, wills and probate, employment law, litigation, conveyancing, personal injury and medical negligence.

Ayo Bamgbose

Ayo, from Coventry, said: “My experience at Blythe Liggins was incredibly rewarding. The environment was both professional and warm, which made a real difference in how much I was able to learn and contribute.

“What really stood out to me was how supportive and approachable the team were, especially the solicitors I shadowed. I wasn’t just observing, I was learning actively and contributing meaningfully.”

Ayo secured his placement through an essay competition which was run at Coventry University’s Law Fest event earlier this year. Blythe Liggins exhibited at the event and invited students to submit an essay about what inspired them to pursue a career in the legal profession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time on work experience at the firm, Ayo was also pleased to hear that he had achieved a 2:1 grade in his degree studies.

He now plans to complete a master’s degree in law as his next step towards qualifying as a solicitor specialising in either corporate or commercial law.

Jessica McDonnell, senior associate solicitor in the wills and probate team at Blythe Liggins, said: “Ayo impressed us with his essay and was keen to learn all about the different work carried out in each of our departments.

“We’re always keen to support aspiring lawyers on their path through training and we hope that his placement has given Ayo a feel for what life as a solicitor is like.”