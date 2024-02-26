Work starts on unique new state-of-the-art fire training facility in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work has started on a unique new state-of-the-art fire training facility in Rugby.

The Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service facility will provide the ability to create realistic training scenarios where firefighters can learn essential skills in a controlled environment.

Work creating the foundations for the Paynes Lane facility started today (Monday February 26) with the build expected to be completed by mid-2024.

Celebrating the start of the new facilitiy in Paynes Lane.

It will be made up of a series of structures mimicking different types of buildings that can be repeatedly set on fire.

Considerations about the safety of firefighters and residents and the environmental impact of the site have been central to every stage of the project.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety at Warwickshire County Council, said: “It’s so exciting to see work commencing on this vital training centre for our fire and rescue service, and I can’t wait to see the site come to life.

"This state-of-the-art facility will help to upskill our people in their roles protecting the communities of Warwickshire and, importantly, has measures in place to protect their health while doing so.

"I’m also delighted to see the level of commitment that’s gone into make this a zero emissions facility and negating its impact on the environment.”

The facility will include employee saunas and showers to reduce the health risks associated with the biproducts of fire and prevent contamination into the wider community.

It will also contain a state-of-the-art filtration and scrubbing system which takes the smoke produced and captures harmful contaminates which can then be disposed of safely.

It’s a zero emissions facility, and its impact on local wildlife has also been minimised using intelligent lighting.

The facility is the first of its kind in the county, with firefighters previously being required to travel to neighbouring counties to train.

This means firefighters will now be able to attend to large-scale emergencies if needed during training days, with the facility also providing the capability to dispatch a fire engine.

In the future, the facility has the potential to generate additional income for WFRS through external training opportunities.

This revenue, alongside the savings made by training firefighters in-house, will be used to support the wider Service in its missions of keeping people safe in the home, the workplace, whilst out and about and when travelling through Warwickshire.

Ben Brook, Chief Fire Officer at WFRS, said: “Providing our colleagues with the highest calibre of training has always been an essential part of our operations, and bringing this in-house is an important step forward.

"Firefighters will no longer have to travel outside the county for training opportunities, which is beneficial both to them and to the community who will have higher levels of protection with them closer to home.