Work underway on new Royal Mail delivery office in Nuneaton

Work has begun on a new state-of-the-art delivery office for Royal Mail in Nuneaton.

The new 18,000 sq ft facility is being constructed on a two-acre brownfield site which was formerly part of the Stanley Brick Works at Bermuda.

There have been commercial operations carried out on the site since the late 1800s and this represents the next evolution of the site.

The delivery office will feature an extensive yard and car-parking, with 60 spaces for staff and customers, including two electric vehicle charging bays. A total of 53 commercial vehicle spaces, including 28 electric vehicle charging points, will be available for Royal Mail’s new fleet of electric vehicles.

Artist's impression

The scheme is being developed and built by Midlands-based Deeley Group which has been involved in the development of Bermuda Park and its surrounding areas for more than 40 years.

Deeley Group will build the development to BREEAM ‘Very Good’ standard, an industry measure which recognises the sustainable credentials of a building.

Completion of the development is expected in early 2024.

Deeley Group holds a long leasehold interest in the land from freeholder Arbury Estate and the completed development will be retained in its investment portfolio. Royal Mail has signed a 20-year lease on the delivery office.

Andrew Brazier, Development Consultant to the Deeley Group, said: “This signals a continuation of the Deeley Group’s more than four-decade long commitment to development at Bermuda Park and its surrounding areas.

“This is a great example of how a brownfield site can be transformed to be home to a facility which will provide an essential service for people in the local community. The completed development will also be a fantastic addition to Deeley Group’s investment portfolio.

“The development will be completed to a high sustainability standard, supporting Deeley Group’s aim of being fully net zero carbon by 2036. The provision of a significant number of charging points for electric vehicles will also support Royal Mail’s target to be net zero by 2040.

“We look forward to delivering another important community facility in Nuneaton.”