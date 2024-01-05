Workers swing into action to revamp play area in Brownsover and install new equipment

"The community has played an active role in helping us to finalise our plans and we're all looking forward to unveiling the new play area in the spring"

Workers will swing into action to create a new play area for children in Brownsover.

Rugby Borough Council developed the blueprint for the refurbishment of the play area in Sorrel Drive following public consultations.

The revamp, which starts next week, includes a wide range of new play equipment and landscaping work.New play equipment set to be installed includes a seesaw, roundabout and swing, with play panels designed for younger children to enjoy.

New equipment for Brownsover.

Other play equipment featured in the refurb includes a 'hula' rotator, embankment slide, stepping pod and 'talk tubes', which allow children to communicate with friends and family while playing.

The refurbishment retains mature trees and shrubs at the site, while also planting new shrubs, and includes new fencing, seating and a litter bin.

Work on the revamp looks set to start on Monday (8 January) and be completed in eight to ten weeks, weather permitting.

Cllr Adam Daly, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for leisure and wellbeing, said: "The council has a rolling programme of improvements to the borough's parks and green spaces, and we're delighted to start 2024 with the refurbishment of the play area at Sorrel Drive.

"The community has played an active role in helping us to finalise our plans and we're all looking forward to unveiling the new play area in the spring."