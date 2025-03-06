World Book Day 2025: Send us pictures of your Rugby children's brightest, funniest and coolest costumes

By Rugby Advertiser Reporter
Published 6th Mar 2025, 09:37 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 09:38 BST

Young bookworms in Rugby are celebrating today (Thursday, March 6)

Today is World Book Day and we want to see your brightest, funniest and coolest costumes.

We would love to see all of your marvellous creations for our gallery.

In the interests of safety, please just give us your child’s first name and age.

Post on FB or send to [email protected]

