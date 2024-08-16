Worldwide growth and pioneering innovation sees Warwick-based Moasure win two King’s Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Warwick-based company, responsible for the world’s first-and-only motion-based measuring device, has been recognised for its revolutionary technology and worldwide growth after being presented with two highly prestigious business awards.

Moasure – which was ranked as the 40th fastest-growing private company by The Sunday Times after boosting revenue by 1060% over the last three years – was formally presented with two King’s Awards for Enterprise, in the Innovation and International Trade categories, at its premises at Warwick Technology Park’s Innovation Centre.

It was one of only five companies in the UK to receive two King’s Awards in 2024.

The company is behind the hugely successful handheld Moasure ONE tool, as well as the recently-launched Moasure 2 Series, which enable users to measure and draw an area in two or three dimensions while a diagram appears on a linked smartphone app, showing the perimeter, area, elevation and volume to a high degree of precision.

Front row from left: Alan Rock and Mo Hussain, co-CEOs of Moasure, with their King’s Awards

The device has been very popular in a variety of sectors, but most prominently in landscape gardening in the USA, where outdoor space is typically much larger and poor measurements can lead to significantly inflated costs.

After turning over £8.8m last year, breaking into European markets, and growing to more than 50 members of staff, Moasure was awarded two King’s Awards for Enterprise – in Innovation and International Trade.

Both awards were formally presented to co-CEOs Alan Rock and Mo Hussain by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, during a presentation in front of the Moasure team and distinguished guests, following a tour of their offices at the Innovation Centre.

The King’s Awards are highly-coveted accolades that are hugely respected within the business community, as a result of the high degree of measurable success required, and the rigorous judging process applications go through in order to receive just one, let alone two.

Alan, founder of the business and co-CEO, said: “We’re honoured to have been presented with these two King’s Awards. It is a testament to the dedication, creativity, and hard work of the entire Moasure team.

“Our products are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and delivering groundbreaking solutions for so many people, and we truly have a global reach, with 95% of Moasure’s products sold as exports.

“To be one of just five businesses in the whole country to win two King’s Awards this year is an incredible achievement, and it couldn’t have happened without the total commitment of every Moasure team member.”

Mo, co-CEO of Moasure, said: “We’ve come so far since we started the company in 2014, and the presentation of these two King’s Awards is indicative of the remarkable success we’ve achieved in the last year.

“We’ve significantly increased our sales in the USA – our biggest market – and have been able to establish ourselves in Europe after opening a distribution centre in the Netherlands, which has allowed us to access markets in Germany, France, Spain, Portugal and Italy.

“Winning just one King’s Award is a phenomenal achievement for any company, but to have two really is amazing. It will give us even more leverage when looking to win future business, as the accolade is truly respected by businesses around the world.

“We’re really excited about what the future holds for Moasure, and we’re confident we can build on this success over the next few years as we look to grow even further.”