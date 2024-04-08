Would ewe believe it? Take a look at these big, bouncy baby lambs in Yelvertoft

A Yelvertoft farmer has a spring in his step thanks to one of his best lambing seasons yet.

Richard Morris said the ewes at his farm have given birth to big bouncing newborns including triplets and quads.

“It’s been one of our best years yet despite the struggles with the weather,” he said.

"We have had several lambs that are very large indeed, triplets and three sets of quads.”

Glebe Farm, run by Richard and wife Audrey, along with nephew Jonjoe Morris, has around 400 sheep.

Audrey went on: “We have plenty of grass and obviously excellent farming and feed for the sheep this year are producing excellent lambs.

“We have lots of visitors from the village and our grandchildren often come to feed the cade lambs with a bottle and throughly enjoy this time of the year.”

1 . Down on the farm Richard Morris with one of the giant lambs. Photo: JM

2 . Down on the farm Two sweet little lambs together. Photo: RM

3 . Down on the farm Audrey with the super sheep. Photo: RM

4 . Down on the farm Younger members of the family love to visit during lambing season. Photo: RM