A Rugby mum is looking for one lucky candidate to run the London Marathon for her bereavement charity.

Charlotte Jolliffe, who founded bereavement charity 'Freddie's Wish' in memory of her son Freddie, who was killed in a road accident aged only 13 months old, has secured a place for one runner to take part in next year’s event.

A ballot is being held by the charity, which has raised more than £180,000 to provide bereavement support across Warwickshire for families who have lost a baby or child.

Charlotte said: “"We are looking for one lucky runner to take part in the London Marathon 2025.

Freddie with mum Charlotte Jolliffe.

"Freddie’s Wish is a registered charity (No. 1202601) with love at its heart, wanting to help those who have lost a child of any age and offer support and care when needed.

“We help families access bereavement support services, engage in several great partnerships with key organisations and also run regular Paediatric First Aid courses which are free to attend.”

To be in with a chance of being chosen, email [email protected] or on social media, answering the following questions: Why do you want to run the London Marathon? Why would you would like to run for Freddie's Wish? How would you go about raising the minimum target amount of £2,000?

Charlotte added: “The chosen runner will be informed at 7pm on Friday, September 6.

"Good luck everybody.”

To find out more about the charity, visit https://freddieswish.org/