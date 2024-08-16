'Xtreme Fitness will be second to none' - New state-of-the-art gym for Rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new state-of-the-art gym is opening its doors in Rugby.

Sam German and Gary Strangleman are the driving force behind Xtreme Fitness Rugby.

A launch party is planned for the Paynes Lane gym in September.

Sam said today (Friday) he was proud to announce the official signing of the ambitious new business.

Sam German outside the new gym.

He said: “This is really exciting news for Rugby.

"I’ve kept it quiet for as long as possible for the last six months while going back and forth with solicitors and the council and today marks the day we can finally put the sign above the door.”

The pair said Xtreme Fitness will consist of the best quality equipment including Gym80, Hammer Strength, Cutler, Precor & Life Fitness.

It consists of 3,500+ sq.ft of gym flooring plus a sauna room, changing rooms, cardio and boxing apparatus.

"The reason we have gone to the level of effort we have is down to my huge passion for both fitness and business,” Sam added.

"The equipment we are providing is only of the highest tier; having the customers’ needs put first we have ensured that no expense has been spared. The gym features weight lifting equipment, cardio machine and the highest qualified personal trainers in the town, pairing alongside an exclusive sauna room for muscle rejuvenation and relaxation, at an affordable membership price to suit all.”

The owners said Xtreme Fitness Rugby will be the place to be; a niche that goes ‘above and beyond for the clientele’.

Sam said: "This gym will be second to none.”

Xtreme Fitness Rugby has a Facebook page. Look out for more details including opening dates, launch party and renovation updates soon. @xtremefitnessrugby