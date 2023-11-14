Yee-haw! Rising Rugby drama student saddles up for western with a difference in Stratford
A Rugby student featured in the opening night of Cowbois, a western with a difference which is running at the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Swan Theatre.
Avon Valley School pupil Robert Addi starred as ‘Kid’ in Cowbois and attended rehearsals three times a week in the build up to the curtain lifting on the show’s opening night.
Robert is no stranger to fame after featuring as an actor on BBC Children in Need and in the school’s production of Matilda.
He said: “It has been an amazing experience to be involved in Cowbois. I have learnt so much and am really enjoying being on stage with so many great actors.
"Performing in front of such a large audience in Stratford has been amazing.”
Blake Francis, headteacher, said “The performing arts are the very heart of our school and we strive to give students as many opportunities as possible to learn about and be involved in the arts. It’s therefore amazing to hear about Robert’s success on stage at The Swan Theatre. He is a fantastic student and ambassador for the arts at AVS, who we are all very proud of I am sure he will have his name in lights again in the future.”