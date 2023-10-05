Yelvertoft food guru is finalist in Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards

“Ultimately I want more people to be aware of food grown and produced in the UK and pair that with tasty recipe suggestions so that people feel inspired to support local businesses and try something different when it comes to mealtime preparation”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yelvertoft mother Milly Fyfe is a farmer’s wife and writer of our Countryside Kitchen feature.

She lives on a livestock and arable farm with her husband and two young boys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m so excited to announce that I have been made a finalist for the Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards in the local food hero category! I am so incredibly proud and would like to thank Daventry Express and Rugby Advertiser’s reporter Lucie Green for putting me forward for this prestigious accolade.

Milly Fyfe. Pellier Photography

As you are probably aware if you read this column regularly, I’ve been writing for the local press on a voluntary basis for a few years, sharing seasonal recipe suggestions and shining a light on local independent businesses and producers. It is a passion of mine and something I enjoy immensely.

When I’m not writing, I’m interviewing farmers for the podcast I created called The Countryside Kitchen Meets, which was inspired by this column too. There are now 25 episodes available to listen to and download from your favourite streaming platform.

And of course my husband and I are busy on the farm rearing our cattle, sheep, pigs, chickens, and a kitchen garden along with our two children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ultimately I want more people to be aware of food grown and produced in the UK and pair that with tasty recipe suggestions so that people feel inspired to support local businesses and try something different when it comes to mealtime preparation.

I’m a huge fan of growing your own and scratch cooking; I see so many benefits. I want others to get involvedtoo and have a go, which is why I’ve recently been made a Grow, Cook, Eat Ambassador for West Northamptonshire.

So I really wish all the finalists in the Local Food Hero category the best of luck and I look forward to celebrating at the awards ceremony in a few weeks’ time.

The finalists are:

Milly Fyfe

Shack Food Project

Skittles Community Shop

The Roaming Artisan