You butter believe it: Rugby bakery brings home the bread with international award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff at a Rugby bakery have cooked their way to first place in a prestigious competition.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lac Hincu, owner of The Revel Bakery in Churchside Arcade, said she was proud to win one of the highest achievements in the baking industry this week.

She said: “We are the proud owner of Britain’s Best Loaf in the international category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The awards are organised by the British Baker and held at the Birmingham’s NEC. There were around 200 entries and we were one of the eight winners along with some of the best bakeries in the country.”

Award-winning baker Lac.

The winning bread created by Lac for the awards was a potato, rosemary and Grana Padano cheese focaccia.

"We are particularly proud of this award as it’s judged by our won peers which is a daunting but rewarding challenge,” the baker added.

"I think this is not only an incredible achievement for our bakery but for our town, and I was very proud to bring this home.”