You butter believe it: Rugby bakery brings home the bread with international award

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 11:21 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 11:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Staff at a Rugby bakery have cooked their way to first place in a prestigious competition.

Lac Hincu, owner of The Revel Bakery in Churchside Arcade, said she was proud to win one of the highest achievements in the baking industry this week.

She said: “We are the proud owner of Britain’s Best Loaf in the international category.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The awards are organised by the British Baker and held at the Birmingham’s NEC. There were around 200 entries and we were one of the eight winners along with some of the best bakeries in the country.”

Award-winning baker Lac.Award-winning baker Lac.
Award-winning baker Lac.

The winning bread created by Lac for the awards was a potato, rosemary and Grana Padano cheese focaccia.

"We are particularly proud of this award as it’s judged by our won peers which is a daunting but rewarding challenge,” the baker added.

"I think this is not only an incredible achievement for our bakery but for our town, and I was very proud to bring this home.”

Related topics:BritainBirmingham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice