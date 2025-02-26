Young entrepreneurs share inspirational stories at networking event for Coventry and Warwickshire businesses

Business professionals, entrepreneurs, and leaders from the region gathered at the innovative University of Warwick Esports Centre in February for Coventry & Warwickshire Champions’ Next Generation event, to hear from three young entrepreneurs, who shared their journeys, from their education through to building their own successful businesses.

Graphic designer, Katie Jones, discovered her passion for creativity while studying for an HND at part of, Warwickshire College Group. Following her studies she decided to set up her own freelance graphic design business and build connections along the way. One of her projects involved a media company based in Wales, who were working on a short film and required Katie’s services to create DVD covers. Katie is based at 1 Mill Street in Leamington and is continuing to build her business.

She said: "Being a part of the CW Champions Next Generation panel was an amazing opportunity to share my personal business journey. As a graphic designer and motion designer I spend a lot of time behind a screen thinking deeply about the work I'm creating for my clients. In the past 6 months however, I have started thinking more like an entrepreneur and considering what the future of my business could become. The opportunity to share my journey and my experience of running a business as a creative and female founder, was amazing. I hoped to share the high and lows in a real and positive way. To summarise, work hard and do what you love!

“I had some really positive and inspiring chats after the panel discussion, making new connections, which were invaluable. I came away from the evening feeling proud and inspired."

L-R - Les Ratcliffe, CW Place and Champions; Katie Jones, Design by Katie Jones; Mitchell Barnes, RYSE 3D; Jeremy Moore, CW Growth Hub Group & Connor Gladwin, Coventry Coffee Company.

Connor Gladwin and his childhood friend Harry set up the Coventry Coffee Company in 2020, just before the COVID Lockdown in the UK. He said: “It was great to meet like-minded people and business owners on a similar journey to us.

“Listening to the other stories gave us some ideas for our own next steps. We look forward to attending more CW Champions events in the future.”

Mitchell Barnes, CEO of RYSE 3D, who won the King’s Award for Innovation in 2024, said: “Participating in the CW Champions Next Generation Event was an incredible honour and it is a privilege to be recognised as an innovator, influencing the future of our region.

“Events like this are essential for championing SMEs and technology sectors, which are crucial for driving our nation's growth and development. I suggest the business community continue to support this event and provide the necessary backing to shape our region.”

CW Champions Next Generation was first formed in 2019,as a platform to showcase the region’s young talent and for entrepreneurs and business leaders to network in an informal environment, and build new connections. CW Champions is a subsidiary of the CW Growth Hub Group.

To find out more about CW Champions and upcoming events visit www.coventry-warwickshire.co.uk