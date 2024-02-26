Young football stars of future in Rugby look the part thanks to kit sponsorship deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Young football stars of the future in Rugby have a brand new kit thanks to a sponsorship deal.

McCarthy Stone has signed a two-year deal to sponsor its local football team, Rugby Borough Football Club.

The partnership includes sponsorship of the Under 13’s Pumas team kit.

The team and coaches show off their new kit.

Rugby Borough Football Club plays an essential role in the local community, helping keep people fit and active and nurturing the next generation of football talent through initiatives such as the junior teams and the Academy.

The club also has divisions suitable for everyone with their Borough Babiesmteam for those aged 18 months to four years old, through to their walking football group for the over 50s.

Stu Bishop, Coach of the Under 13’s Pumas team at Rugby Borough Football Club, said: “It means a lot to the club to have the support and backing of McCarthy Stone.

"The boys in the team are so incredibly proud of how smart they look in their brand-new kits, and there is definitely no risk of the kids turning up in the wrong socks, shorts or shirt now.

"An important part of our role in the community is getting local people of all ages involved in the initiatives and sessions we hold at the club – our sponsors enable us to continue doing that vital work, and we are very grateful to them.”