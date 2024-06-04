Young illustrators' book covers on display at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Book covers created by school pupils for a competition run by Rugby Art Gallery and Museum have gone on display.

The book cover art competition was launched by the venue following the successful Quentin Blake: Book Covers exhibition earlier this year, which featured 60 of Blake's iconic cover illustrations.

School pupils were challenged to create a cover for a favourite or imaginary book, together with the back cover 'copy' which summarises the story inside.

The competition attracted nearly 350 entries, with the judging panel crowning an overall winner and the winners of five age categories.

Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, with Martha, the overall winner of Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's book cover art competition.

Former Mayor Cllr Maggie O'Rourke presented the prizes to the winners earlier this month during a special preview of the competition exhibition, which features all entries shortlisted for one of the age category awards.

It was attended by more than 300 pupils, parents and teachers.