Young illustrators' book covers on display at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum
The book cover art competition was launched by the venue following the successful Quentin Blake: Book Covers exhibition earlier this year, which featured 60 of Blake's iconic cover illustrations.
School pupils were challenged to create a cover for a favourite or imaginary book, together with the back cover 'copy' which summarises the story inside.
The competition attracted nearly 350 entries, with the judging panel crowning an overall winner and the winners of five age categories.
Former Mayor Cllr Maggie O'Rourke presented the prizes to the winners earlier this month during a special preview of the competition exhibition, which features all entries shortlisted for one of the age category awards.
It was attended by more than 300 pupils, parents and teachers.
Martha, a pupil at Hillmorton Primary School, was crowned overall winner for their Indigo Moor illustration and the winner of the nine to ten-years-old age category.She was presented with a copy of John Yeoman's The Boy Who Sprouted Antlers, signed by Quentin Blake, who illustrated the book's cover.The exhibition runs at the gallery until Saturday, June 8.For more information about exhibitions and events at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, visit www.ragm.co.uk