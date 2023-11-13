“I could not have been prouder of our players showing the respect of our fallen”

Time stood still at Webb Ellis Road in Rugby on Sunday as young sports players paid their respects to the fallen.

Children from Rugby Lions Cubs, Minis & Juniors brought out wreaths which were laid on the pitch by two ex-servicemen, Staff Sergeant Jim Roney of the Royal Corps of Transport and Major Roger Weddell who served with the Royal Army Medical Corps.

Following the sounding of the Last Post, the players stood silent for two minutes before the playing of Reveille.

Paying respects on Remembrance Sunday.

Chairman Jamie Lambert said. “I could not have been prouder of our players showing the respect of our fallen. Some of our players are so very young, but they understand, or are being taught the importance of showing respect for our armed forces.