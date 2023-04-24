Young Long Lawford footballers wear shirts with heart shaped CPQR code in memory of popular teenager Jamie

Heart-shaped code that could save lives is now in the heart of community thanks to power of sport

Young football players in Long Lawford now wear a life-saving code that featured prominently on Brentford FCs players shirts during a match with Chelsea.

Lawford Utd FC Little Lightnings have just revealed their new kits, worn in honour much-loved Rugby teenager Jamie Rees.

Jamie collapsed after suffering an unexplained cardiac arrest while with friends in Rugby last year.

Simon pictured with the team.

The much-loved 18-year-old, affectionately known as Jay, died at University Hospital Coventry.

The Little Lightnings join the two others clubs in the village, Resuscitation Council UK and OurJay Foundation in using the power of sport to raise awareness of CPR and defibrillation.

They have a heart shaped CPQR code on their shirts brings up a two-minute CPR video from the Resuscitation Council UK (https://www.resus.org.uk/cpr ) and the OurJay Foundation logo on the back (www.ourjay.org.uk).

Cllr Simon Ward, (Wolston and the Lawfords) is chairman of the team.

Jamie in his Chelsea shirt.

He said: “Currently this is the third team within the club to have the CPQR code on following the U10s and U8s.

“We aim to have this and the OurJay Foundation logo on all our team kits eventually (our U10s were the first grassroots team in the country to have the CPQR code on after Brentford in their Premier league match against Chelsea). Also, as this is reception and year one age and only training, everyone has the number 25 on the back in memory of Jamie Rees and his birthday which is November 25.”

Jamie’s mother Naomi Issitt, who founded The OurJay Foundation, said: “We feel that every football club, from grassroots to Premiership clubs should be displaying this QR code to raise awareness of the importance of CPR in the event of a cardiac arrest.

“Our Jamie was fortunate in having a friend with him, who could perform excellent CPR whilst waiting a long time for an ambulance, sadly a defibrillator was not reachable and accessible in time to save Jamie’s life.”

The back of the shirts - 25 - Jamie's birthday.