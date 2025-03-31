Young people make voices heard at Rugby MP's policy pitching event
It was held at the Hill Street Centre in Rugby and saw ten young people from schools, clubs and organisations across the constituency share their ideas directly to their MP and an audience.
Theo Speed won with a policy idea about extending voting rights to people with settled status. This policy will now be championed by John in Parliament.
Participants had one minute to pitch their policy idea,followed by a two-minute Q&A where the audience asked questions about their proposal. Once all pitches had been delivered the audience voted to choose their favourite idea.
Theo said: "This was an incredible opportunity for young people to get involved in politics. I put my heart into every moment, and it was wonderful to see that passion resonate with the audience. I’m honoured to have been part of such a fantastic event.”
