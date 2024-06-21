Young Rugby bookworms thrilled with brand new reads

Young Rugby bookworms are getting stuck into brand new reads thanks to a donation.

Employees at Amazon in Rugby have been taking part in in-person and virtual volunteering opportunities to support causes they’re passionate about.

Constantin Padure, who helped deliver books to St Oswald’s Academy, said: “Global Month of Volunteering is a brilliant initiative and I’m happy to have played a small part in bringing it to life this year through the donation of books and the reading event with the school.”

