Young Rugby petrol-head steers way to scholarship success with navigating skills

A young Rugby petrol-head has reached the final six for the chance to win a scholarship to be trained as a rally driving navigator.

Daisy Walker, 20, is fighting for a chance to win full training and funding to navigate in four rallies and study at the Motorsport UK Academy.

The scholarship six will go into a final ‘Shoot Out’ selection at Bicester Heritage with the winner being announced in September.

Daisy in the hot seat.

Daisy’s love for map reading stems from her childhood holidays. She has grown up with historic motorsport through classic motorcycle manufacturing and racing.

A family friend recommended rally navigating. Since then, Daisy has taken part in several rallies, including LeJog.

Daisy, who attained Attained Duke of Edinburgh Gold for expedition, said: “I love the thrill of classic car navigating with my Dad.

"My goal is to win a rally, and to improve rally navigating skills.”

Daisy behind the wheel.

The finalists will be competing to receive full training from experts plus attend relevant Motorsport Academy courses.

The Bob Rutherford scholarship winner will compete in four HERO-ERA rallies alongside an expert driver and receive all the necessary equipment to help them as young navigators.

HERO-ERA Competition Director Guy Woodcock said: “The scholarship in memory of Bob will allow us as an organisation to keep his legacy alive by encouraging youngsters to be involved in the sport he loved.”