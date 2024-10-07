Young woman engineer based in Leamington Spa makes national final to inspire next generation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young woman engineer, based in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, has been shortlisted for the Institution of Engineering and Technology’s (IET) Young Woman Engineer (YWE) of the Year Awards 2024.

Marisa Kurimbokus (34) is a Chartered Engineer with a career spanning over a decade in product design and systems engineering within the automotive and power electronics industries, including Jaguar Land Rover, Triumph Motorcycles and Lyra Electronics. Most recently, Marisa was Head of Engineering and Product Development at Aeristech, where she led a multi-disciplinary engineering design team to create high speed air compressors, primarily for hydrogen fuel cell applications.

She was listed in the Top 50 Women in Engineering: Inventors and Innovators in 2022 for her work in net-zero and green technology and she supports developing engineers through their careers, providing mentoring for university students through to engineers applying for Professional Registration.

With three prizes to be won – the Young Woman Engineer (YWE) of the Year Award, the Mary George Memorial Prize for Apprentices and the Women’s Engineering Society (WES) Prize – Marisa is up against:

· Alexia Williams (25), a Through Life Technical Lead at Rolls-Royce Plc

· Erin Lowe (19), Apprentice Electrical Engineer at Yamazaki Mazak UK

· Natalie Parker (30), Technical Specialist and Manager for Operational Technology Group at Sellafield

· Salma Al Arefi (33), Lecturer in Engineering Education at the University of Leeds

Commenting on becoming a finalist, Marisa said: “It is a huge honour for my work to be recognised at such a high level, and to be named amongst other such inspiring role models. I'm very excited to continue my work, bringing the reality of an exciting career in STEM to students at all levels through this very prestigious platform. I want to show girls that they not only have a place in engineering, but that their contribution is vital, and they will be rewarded with a fulfilling career they can excel in.”

As well as highlighting engineering talent, the IET Young Woman Engineer of the Year Awards seek to find role models who can help address the UK science and engineering skills crisis by promoting engineering careers to more girls and women. Just 15.7 per cent of those working in engineering occupations are women (source: Engineering UK).

2023 Young Woman Engineer of the Year, Titi Oliyide, said: “It has been a huge privilege to be the IET’s Young Woman Engineer of the Year and to be a role model to the engineers of tomorrow, showcasing engineering excellence and the immense impact that engineering has in creating a more sustainable and safer world for us all. I am thoroughly enjoying and appreciate the platform that the award has given me; I’ve been able to work closely with the IET on various exciting opportunities that aim to encourage and retain diversity within engineering, as well as inspire curiosity about engineering careers in the next generation.”

Head of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at the IET, Dr Laura Norton said: “Engineering and technology have been improving our world and shaping our future for centuries. Engineers make an ongoing difference to the world around us, and we want to celebrate those engineering a better world for us all.

“However, due a lack of understanding around what engineering is, perceived gender norms and not enough visible role models for the next generation, the UK has a shortage of women engineers.

“Our awards tell the stories of incredible women engineers who are changing our world for the better and shines a spotlight on them as roles models to get more girls excited and inspired about a career in engineering.

“I’d like to congratulate Alexia, Erin, Marisa, Natalie and Salma for making the final five and demonstrating the tremendous talent of women working in our industry today.”

The winner will be announced at the IET’s Young Woman Engineer of the Year Awards ceremony on Monday 9 December 2024. Registration is now open for the awards - for more information and to register to attend, please visit youngwomenengineer.theiet.org

This year’s YWE Awards are being sponsored by Northrop Grumman and Royal Air Force.