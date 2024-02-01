Your personal invite to night of glitz and glamour in Rugby to help people of Ukraine
A night of glitz and glamour is being held in Rugby.
Dust down your DJs and ball gowns for the Ukrainian Gala Ball at Arnold House on March 9 from 7pm.
The evening includes drinks on arrival, three course meal, live music and entertainment, auction and raffle prizes.
Ukraine supporter Cllr Simon Ward, deputy mayor of Rugby, said: “Whether you're Ukrainian or not, this Gala Ball is the perfect opportunity to dress up and have a great time.
“We are also still looking for auction and raffle prizes. Please get in touch if you are happy to donate anything you think might be suitable. All net proceeds will go to support Ukraine.”
Tickets are £40, £30 for Ukrainian refugees. For more infmration, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ukrainian-g ala-ball-tickets-807404176627
If you can help with prizes, message Cllr Simon Ward on Facebook.